Malta News Briefing – Saturday 17 December 2022



Morning Briefing

Call for new Magistrates expected shortly

Government has announced a call is to be issued for the appointment of four new Magistrates following the appointment of four new judges.The national broadcaster has quoted Justice Minister Jonathan Attard that two of the magistrates will be allocated for domestic violence and another for money-laundering, with a specific focus on pending appeal cases. This follows the appointment of four new judges earlies this week.

Malta, Hungary hold bilateral trade talks

“In terms of our country’s trade with Hungary, in the last five years, we have seen a significant improvement, but we aim to continue increasing it and see more Maltese businesses also opening in this European Union country”, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg said during a bilateral meeting he had in Malta with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Energy Trade Péter Szijjártó. Minister Borg said that there are currently three established Maltese companies operating, namely in the fields of hospitality, ophthalmology and in human capital. He went on to say that he believes that there are more sectors that Malta can offer its experience in, namely in English teaching, where our country is considered a center of excellence.

Żebbuġ-Siġġiewi junction project completed

Works to improve the junction between Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi in Triq l-Imdina have been completed. This was announced by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Aaron Farrugia together with Infrastructure Malta (IM) CEO Ivan Falzon, Projects and Implementation Executive Director Raphael Abdilla, and Implementation Unit Architect Rebecca Grech. The minister explained that this project alleviated congestion and minimised the risks of accidents on this main route. He said that this project reduced the average travel time in this area by approximately 30%. Changes were also made in the original location of the pedestrian crossings and in the segregation of the main road from the adjacent road for more safety on the road, without having a negative impact on the operation of stores and businesses in this area.

