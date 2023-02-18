Malta News Briefing – Saturday 18 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

HSBC backtracks on decision to double minimum loan down payment

HSBC Malta has seemingly taken a step back on a decision to double its minimum down payment requirement for home loans. After intense social media backlash, the bank issued a statement to the Malta Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon assuring investors that it “continues to offer home loans in line with its proposition up to a maximum of 90 per cent loan-to-value, while continuing to align to its risk appetite and credit criteria”. HSBC said its website was being “updated to that effect”. Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta and APS Bank said that they have no intentions to change any features. (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Mellieħa incident leaves two hospitalised

Two persons have been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after a Land Rover turned over at Għadira. The accident occurred close to the roundabout on the way to Mellieħa or the bypass, at about 6.00 p.m. Both driver and passenger have been hospitalised. No other cars were involved in the incident. (TVM)

16 persons lost their lives at work in 2022

A total of 16 workers lost their lives while carrying out their job last year, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO). In contrast, there were nine fatal accidents at work during the previous 12 months. Moreover, in 2022, 852 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed persons were reported. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first