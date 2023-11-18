Copper cable thieves caught red-handed / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 18 November 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1205

Police investigate assault in Fgura

A male aged 39 is currently under police questioning regarding an alleged assault in Fgura last Friday. The event took place around 4 pm on Triq Pace u Grasso. Upon police arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old man with a cut on his arm caused by a sharp object. The perpetrator was not present at the scene. An ambulance transported the injured man, a resident of Kalkara, to Mater Dei Hospital, where doctors have classified his injuries as severe. The police inquiry into the incident is ongoing. (Times of Malta)

Copper cable thieves caught red-handed

A Marsascala resident was caught in the act of stealing underground copper cables early on Saturday. Police also apprehended two suspected accomplices. The group allegedly cut a fibre optic cable, causing internet disconnection for GO Internet users in Valletta and Floriana. At approximately 4 am, law enforcement responded to a report of attempted copper theft near Argotti Gardens. They found a 39-year-old man from Marsascala carrying the stolen cables in tunnels nearby. Though he initially tried to conceal himself, he surrendered. Further exploration of the tunnels led officers to discover two other men hiding—a 30-year-old from Żejtun and a 35-year-old Nigerian national. All three were arrested and are held at the Valletta police station for interrogation. They are expected to face charges later today. (Maltatoday)

Bernard Grech calls for protection of Ġgantija temples

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech emphasized the significance of preserving the Ġgantija Temples and similar sites as part of our world heritage. He expressed concern that these sites could be lost due to the lack of action by the responsible authorities entrusted with their protection. Grech made these remarks during his visit to the temples, prompted by a recent decision by the Planning Authority. This decision permits the construction of an apartment block overlooking the UNESCO-designated site. He criticized this approval as a sign of the Planning Authority’s shift towards merely granting permits, labeling the decision as “scandalous.” Additionally, Grech highlighted the government’s erosion of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage over the past decade, weakening its ability to safeguard such vital cultural landmarks. (The Malta Independent)

Morning Briefing

Sigma CEO says event shift to Marsa was a success

Sigma’s founder and CEO, Eman Pulis, has justified his choice to shift the annual iGaming event from Ta’ Qali to a shipyard in Marsa, asserting that the decision “yielded excellent results,” despite widespread traffic congestion. The ninth iteration of Europe’s prominent iGaming convention, Sigma, unfolded this week. In a departure from previous years, Sigma relocated from its customary venue at Ta’ Qali’s Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) to the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Marsa, a sizable shipyard warehouse adjacent to the Marsa flyover. However, the relocation prompted significant traffic disruptions, causing extended queues for delegates and other drivers. Expressing his viewpoint on LinkedIn, Pulis acknowledged the challenges associated with the traffic situation but vowed to have taken onboard a number of lessons for a better event next year. (Times of Malta)

Two Syrians indicted on terrorism charges

A court has authorised the indictment of two Syrian nationals on multiple terrorism-related charges, ruling that a case against them exists. Farhan Mohammed Sheikh, aged 29, and Abdullah Aliwi, aged 23, both hailing from Homs, Syria, stand accused of various acts, including inciting terrorism, recruiting individuals for terrorist activities or training abroad, providing instruction on weaponry and explosives for terrorist purposes, receiving terrorist training, financing recruits’ travel to training camps, and producing terrorist propaganda. Additionally, they face charges for incitement, aiding terrorism, criminal conspiracy, involvement in organized political movements, and financing criminal activities. The defendants’ legal representatives argued insufficient evidence for their indictment. (Maltatoday)

Maltese get news mostly from social media

A recent Flash Eurobarometer called “Media & News Survey 2023” unveiled that in Malta, social media platforms serve as the primary source of news, tying with Cyprus at 70% for the highest percentage of citizens using this medium. 49% mentioned using both television and online news platforms. Furthermore, 21% of Maltese in this study sought out the radio (in comparison to an EU average of 37%) around one in ten still seek a printed copy of their favourite newspaper. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group