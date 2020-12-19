Covid-19 death toll in Malta reaches 187 – Malta News Briefing – Saturday 19 December

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Update 1315 – Covid-19 Cases Update

Four persons died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data released by Malta’s Ministry of Health. The daily bulletin indicated that Malta has also retained its relatively low number of new cases, with 52 being registered.

Covid-19 has so far killed 187 persons in Malta.

Updated 1155 – Low rate of Covid-19 positivity in Malta

Timesofmalta.com reports that Malta has one of the European Union’s lowest COVID-19 positivity rates, according to EU data, an encouraging indicator in the country’s battle to keep the pandemic under control.

The portal adds that data compiled by GeoSys on its behalf indicates that Malta’s positivity rate has hovered at around 2.4 per cent since the pandemic was first detected in the country last March. The rate had risen above 7 per cent in October, when the number of new cases being detected reached record highs.

Agreement signed for energy efficiency scheme

The European Investment Bank, the European Investment Fund and two local commercial banks signed an agreement to launch new financing schemes for the generation of renewable and efficient energy in the use of energy for small and medium size, and family enterprises.

The schemes are financed by €15 million from the European Regional Development Fund, which will generate €60 million in guaranteed loans both for residences and also for enterprises. This is aimed at increasing investment in buildings who work with efficient energy use, together with an investment for renewable energy. The loans will be provided by selected commercial banks.

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

The Times speaks to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said Covid-19 vaccinations will start being administered to residents and carers at homes for the elderly before the end of the year.

The Independent quotes Professor Charmaine Gauci who urged people to observe Covid-19 restrictions over the festive period. The Public Health Superintendent said that we are close to a vaccine, but people’s lives remain at risk.

L-Orizzont speaks to Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina who said that it is a pity that some people look at animals as a source of personal gain. Bezzina was reacting to a court sentence against a man charged with leaving animals in a state of abandonment.

In-Nazzjon quotes the US Secretary of State who names Malta among the countries suspected of facilitating money-laundering activities for Russian oligarchs. Mike Pompeo said billions’ worth of laundered dollars sow corruption and disrupt markets.

L-Orizzont says that the Ambulance Department has issued contracts for new vehicles that will change the current fleet shortly. Sources within the department told the paper that a new collective agreement for employees is at an advanced stage.

The Independent says that doctors have raised concerns about a process to change from old HIV medication to a new one, which may take up to six months. The Health Ministry announced the arrival of new medication on Saturday.

The Times speaks to a resident in the Ħamrun apartment block that caught fire on Tuesday. 37-year-old Clayton Baldacchino rushed to home when he received the news and tried to enter the house but says that the fire was so potent that he could not.

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of a 92-year-old man from Covid-19 on Friday. The 183rd victim of the disease was being treated at St Vincent de Paule home.



Morning Briefing

Don’t relay on Covid-home tests, says Health Superintendent

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has warned the public against using “dangerous” at-home COVID-19 tests currently on the market.

During her weekly press conference, Gauci said people may not be accurately testing themselves and should have tests carried out by healthcare professionals.

“These tests can be dangerous as people might not be testing themselves properly. We are lucky we have so many testing centres for free,” she said, encouraging people to book tests online or through dialling 111. “We need to remember that to do a test to see if you are positive or not you have to be swabbed. Technically this means someone else has to take this test for you, who knows how to do it properly, because if you do not do this properly you will not take a proper sample.”

Retired Police Superintendent cleared from bribery charges

A retired police superintendent has been cleared of accepting bribes relating to an illegal lotto operation, after evidence given by the prosecution’s star witness was declared inadmissible.

Patrick Spiteri, 63, was found not guilty of accepting bribes of €200 monthly from illegal lotto organisers, over a span of more than six years in return for tip offs about police raids.

Magistrate Monica Vella said that there was no evidence that Spiteri had taken any money and that the principal witness in this case, who claimed to be Spiteri’s fixer, was not credible.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 94 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 110 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 1606. 3558 swab tests were carried

out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 183.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...