Malta News Briefing – Saturday 19 June 2021

The Independent says that applications for international protection decreased by 40 per cent last year. With almost 2,500 requests for asylum, Malta registered the second-highest rate of applications per one million inhabitants in the EU.

The Times quotes atmospheric scientist Noel Aquilina who warned that construction and traffic are contributing to a rise in airborne toxic particles. He said that air quality is not being adequately monitored.

In-Nazzjon follows an address by PN Leader Bernard Grech during a conference by the employers’ association. He said that good governance is fundamental to the country’s economic performance.

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that the union played a crucial part in ensuring safety and security for the workers it represents during the Covid-19 months.

The Independent speaks with the president of the entertainment industry and arts association. Keith Howard, who called on authorities to ease Covid-19 measures restricting mass gatherings.

In-Nazzjon says that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli appeared to dismiss figures about the use of interconnector capacity that she had originally tabled in parliament. The paper says that the country paid €10 million in higher fees to buy energy from Electrogas.

The Times reports on an inaugural flight by a private drone service between Malta and Gozo on Friday. Intended for emergency deliveries, the drone carries packages up to 10 kilograms between Valletta and Victoria in 20 minutes.

L-Orizzont reports that former General Workers Union head Tony Zahra has been appointed secretary of the union’s pensioners’ association.

Borg blames previous Governments for roadwork chaos

As motorists complaint about the increasing road closures around the island Transport Minister Ian Borg that current works are making up for the negligence of its predecessors in the infrastructural sector. He argued that that the works which are currently being done are because the government had committed itself to an “unprecedented” seven-year investment programme to improve the country’s infrastructure.

Malta gets €40m from Brexit adjustment fund

Malta will be getting just over €40million from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve from a total allocation of €5.4 billion agreed between the European Parliament and Council. The first payments should be made by the end of the year. According to the provisional agreement, three factors will be used to calculate how much money each EU country will receive from the BAR: the importance of trade with the UK, the importance of fisheries in the UK exclusive economic zone and the population living in maritime regions bordering the UK.

Economic growth and well-being are shared objectives which can be reconciled

To ensure a sustainable future and react to emerging environmental, demographic and social issues, we have to go beyond measuring basic material needs and production. Addressing a National Conference focusing on the need to Balance Sustainable Economic Growth with Quality of Life, Mr Joseph Farrugia, MEA Director General highlighted the need to look at other elements that contribute to a person’s quality of life. “Employers are major stakeholders in ensuring a better well-being. Through the creation of jobs, people can enjoy a better quality of life. While some may be concerned that a focus on well-being will mean a contraction in economic activity, we believe that if handled properly, the imperatives of economic growth and well-being can be reconciled”, Mr Farrugia said.

Covid-19 cases were registered on Friday with four patients recovering. Thus, active cases go down to 32. 1,965 swab tests were carried out Thursday.

