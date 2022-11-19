Malta News Briefing – Saturday 19 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government formally nominates ex-judges to Ombudsman, Standards Commissioner role

The government has presented parliamentary motions officially proposing two retired judges to fill the vacant positions of ombudsman and standards commissioner, despite the PN having previously expressed its disagreement to one of the names. In a statement, the government announced that Prime Minister Robert Abela had filed two motions in parliament whereby he was nominating Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon as a replacement for outgoing Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud and former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi as a replacement for former Standards Commissioner George Hyzler. In a statement, the PN said that the filing of this motion was a demonstration of arrogance by the PM.

Man found guilty of involuntary homicide of dive buddy

A man has been found guilty of the involuntary homicide of Christine Gauci, a woman described as his dive buddy. The latter lost her life during a dive at Mgarr ix-Xini, Gozo, in January 2020. 60-year-old Arthur Castillo, a company director from Sliema, had been charged with involuntarily causing the death of Christine Gauci through negligence.

Arts Festival for Children and Young People kicks off

The 12th edition of the ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People kicked off on Friday. The festival will include productions involving theatre, dance, as well as visual arts and musicals, creating a variety of artforms that appeal to everyone. Dr Lydia Abela, patron of ŻiguŻajg, stated that this year’s programme continued to grow in artistic content. She said that art and culture give us our identity, and through this festival, we are bringing children closer to art and culture from a young age. Dr Abela stressed that art should play a crucial role in children’s education and personal development and that, through ŻiguŻajg they are being given access to this. Details on http://www.ziguzajg.org.

