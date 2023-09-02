Malta News Briefing – Saturday 2 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Six Maltese tourists injured in Sicily head on incident

Six Maltese tourists on vacation in Sicily required hospital treatment following a head-on collision between the van they were traveling in and another car on Thursday. The accident involved a total of nine individuals, including three men and three women from Malta. All except one of the Maltese individuals injured in the accident are currently hospitalized. Among the injuries sustained by the passengers are a broken hip, a broken jaw, and fractures to the elbow and shoulder, as reported by a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The accident occurred between Pozzallo and Modica. (Times of Malta)

Application for restoration of San Anton Gardens submitted

Following the successful completion of several conservation studies conducted on San Anton Gardens, Project Green has officially announced that it has submitted an application to the Planning Authority. The purpose of this application is to commence the restoration efforts for the Presidential Gardens. As part of the initial phase of the San Anton Gardens project, a comprehensive site survey was conducted, encompassing every inch of the Gardens. This extensive examination enabled the relevant authorities to establish the preservation approach for the garden’s walls and walkways. Additionally, it helped identify the architectural elements that contribute significantly to the Gardens’ character, including fountains and monuments. In conjunction with the conservation efforts for the Gardens, plans include the construction of a new conservatory in place of the existing greenhouse, along with the production of new enclosures and other scheduled improvements. (TMI)

Enemalta instals new cables to strenghten distribution network

Enemalta plc is currently installing underground 11-kilovolt cables in Siġġiewi as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the electricity distribution network in the area. According to a statement from Enemalta, these new cables will provide additional alternative connections, enabling the company’s technical teams to restore power more efficiently in case of disruptions to existing connections. Additionally, in the same locality, preparations are underway for the construction of a new distribution center. Enemalta emphasized its commitment to expediting various projects in different areas aimed at reinforcing the electricity distribution system, which is part of its long-term investment plan initiated last year. As previously announced in July, the company is intensifying the execution of this plan with a total investment of €160 million, doubling its endeavors to enhance the electricity infrastructure within the shortest possible timeframe. (TVM)

