Malta News Briefing – Saturday 20 February 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

52 cases of UK variant in Malta

In her weekly briefing, Prof Charmaine Gauci reported that health authorities had identified 52 cases of the UK variant of the virus, and only one case of the South African variant. She warned that the new variants of the virus spread faster and so appealed to the public to follow hygiene and social distancing measures.

Gauci also announced that the current vaccination process is covering cancer patients, insulin-dependent diabetics and people with heart failure. She also revealed that the average age of cases identified last week stood at around 39, with family and social activities being the principal cause of transmission of the virus.

There were 154 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, health authorities said. The 3,282 swab tests taken on Thursday also identified 148 recoveries, with the number of active cases now edging up to 2,435.

Just under 60,000 persons were vaccinated by Thursday, a third of which were second doses.

Migrants intercepted as they land in Malta

Eight migrants have been taken for questioning after allegedly having entered Malta illegally, having arrived by boat in Wied iż-Żurrieq. Newsbook.com.mt reported that the police was alerted at around 8.15pm that some migrants may have entered Malta by boat.

The migrants, all men, five Syrians and three Egpytians, were taken to the Police Lock-Up in Floriana.

Consumer organisations wants investigation about new bank fees

The Għaqda tal-Konsumaturi has asked financial and competition regulators to investigate various fees imposed by banks in recent months as well as bank procedures being used.

Regarding fees the Group said it has written to the Office for Competition within the Authority for Competitivity and Consumer Affairs (MCCAA) to investigate ‘bank charges’ imposed recently by two major banks, the BoV and HSBC. Various other banks have also introduced various charges following the two major banks.

Regarding these new procedures, the Group has written to the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) about the changes in condition and the imposition of fees to the detriment of clients. It said that in the majority of these cases, clients are only being informed of changes in conditions or fees without being informed how this will affect them.

Covid-19 Update

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...