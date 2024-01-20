Malta News Briefing – Saturday 20 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM pledges surveillance of price cuts

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the agreement reached on price cuts concerning some 400 products also provides for surveillance, and although there are dedicated entities for this task, such as the MCCA, his biggest surety is the promise made by importers and supermarket owners. The Prime Minister explained that the negotiations with importers and supermarket owners had taken many weeks and there were moments where it appeared that an agreement would not be reached. Abela said that a major argument brought forward by the government was that it had

helped to safeguard the economy and jobs, and now firms had the social responsibility to give something back to the country. He noted that further increase in pricess will lead to a drop in consumption, to the detriment of businesses. (TVM)

Almost 25% of Maltese children consider English as primary language

Results from the census published on Friday reveal that nearly a quarter of Maltese children under the age of 10 now identify English as their primary language. This data suggests a growing prevalence of English, showcasing a noticeable contrast in its adoption as a first language among younger versus older generations in Malta. Approximately 15 percent of Maltese youth aged 10 to 19 consider English as their first language, a percentage that decreases to around nine percent for individuals in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, and further declines among senior citizens. While Maltese remains the predominant mother tongue across all age groups, residents of Swieqi, Sliema, and St Julian’s stand out as more likely to embrace English as their primary language from an early age. (Times of Malta)

People with long-term sickness on the increase

The incidence of individuals grappling with long-term illness, diseases, or chronic conditions is on the rise. According to the further details from the 2021 census providing a snapshot of health conditions among the local populace, a total of 129,132 individuals (comprising 26% of those aged 5 or more) are affected by such conditions. This marks a six-percentage-point increase compared to the figures reported in the 2011 census. (Maltatoday)

