Malta News Briefing – Saturday 21 May 2022

Morning Briefing

Maltese Courts slowest in handling money-laundering cases

The European Commission found that Malta’s courts are still the slowest in Europe in closing money laundering cases, taking about three years. Data published by the EU Justice Scoreboard shows how Malta’s courts took almost 1,200 days to settle money laundering cases in 2019. When compared to the rest of Europe, the country’s rate was the slowest – with the nearest country, Slovenia, taking an average of 900 days to settle its cases.

Judge wants less powers for State Advocate

After expressing dismay at the Attorney General’s intransigent refusal to provide the Attorney General with vital material in a case involving alleged gang member Adrian Agius ‘tal-Maksar,’ a judge has voiced confidence that MPs will modify the law to curb in her powers. Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale was presiding over a human rights claim brought by Agius in response to the courts’ repeated denials of his bail requests.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 69 new coronavirus cases while 136 people recovered. Active cases have dropped to 2,015. The death toll remains at 716.