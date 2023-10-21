Malta News Briefing – Saturday 21 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Work on new building codes still underway – BCA

The Building and Construction Authority refuted allegations that building codes had been finalised and set aside. In an official statement, the BCA clarified that the development of these codes was still in progress, with ongoing consultations involving the Chamber of Architects and other stakeholders. The intention is to bring the code development process to a conclusion. The assertions regarding the shelving of these codes were made by architect Martin DeBono during his testimony at the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry. DeBono, who had previously served as a government consultant, had claimed that the initial two out of seven codes had been completed in 2020 and presented to various ministries. However, as the general election approached, the ministers and their officials seemed to withdraw from the process. (Times of Malta)

Two men guilty of causing Paqpaqli car crash sentenced to community services

Paul Bailey, the driver in the 2015 Paqpaqli car crash during the Istrina charity event, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was sentenced to 300 hours of community service. The crash at the Paqpaqli għall-Istrina event resulted in over 20 injuries, some critical. Julian Manara, also charged, pleaded guilty and received 200 hours of community service. Both were found guilty of causing injuries and vehicle damage due to negligence and failure to follow regulations. (Newsbook)

Former judge to head embryo authority

Antonio Mizzi, a retired judge, has been named as the new chairperson of the Authority for the Protection of Embryos. He is taking over the position previously held by the late Judge Philip Sciberras, who passed away earlier this year. Health Minister Chris Fearne extended his congratulations to Mizzi and emphasized the significant role the authority plays in assisting numerous individuals in building their families. (Maltatoday)

