Malta News Briefing – Saturday 23 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-peak decreasing, says Prof Gauci

A peak in COVID cases registered earlier this month is decreasing, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said during her weekly briefing. Gauci said the vaccination roll-out was proceeding well, with elderly people who are housebound set to start receiving the jab next week.

16,531 doses have been administered, including 616 second doses.

Gauci’s comments followed a stark warning by the Medical Association, who called for a weekend curfew in view of the increasing number of patients requiring hospitalisation.

Health authorities reported 143 new cases of coronavirus, with 201 recoveries. These were identified through 3,111 swab tests. The current case tally now stands at 2,740.

The daily report also noted three further deaths, all women, aged 92, 93 and 100 respectively, meaning 248 persons have now died since the onset of the coronavirus after being infected by Covid-19.

MHRA says proposed curfew is draconian, SME Chamber ‘abstains’

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association took a tough stand against proposals for a curfew, saying authorities should be targeting self-catering units such as farmhouses to combat the spread of COVID-19 rather then opt for a curfew. If enforcement is adequately applied, curfews are “draconian, unnecessary, and counterproductive”, it said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Deputy President of the Chamber of SMEs Philip Fenech has said that it is up to health authorities to decide on whether to impose further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 can be contracted in offices, on bus stops and in a number of different situations, not just during the weekend,” he said.

Government to extend NGO support

Government is further extending its financial support for voluntary organisations because of Covid by €1.1 million. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that since June of last year the Government has thus provided €4.1 million in aid to voluntary organisations.

Minister Caruana said that through its plan for economic regeneration, in June, 140 voluntary organisations benefited by €3 million and 937 jobs were saved.

According to the CEO of the Malta Council for Voluntary Organisations, Mauro Pace Parascandolo, the voluntary sector employs 5,500 persons either full-time or on a part-time basis. He said that many organisations were considering stopping providing their services, mainly to the most vulnerable in the social sector because the pandemic was proving to be a great drawback.

CDE News

