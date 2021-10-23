Malta News Briefing – Saturday 23 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Prosecutors, Yorgen Fenech lawyers spar on disclosure of info

An intense day in Court as Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers claimed that lack of disclosure of evidence will lead no trial, and accused prosecutors of wanting their client convicted at all costs. The prosecutors refused such claims, arguing that an inquiry into the murder was ongoing and that all the evidence would be produced at the trial. Judge Edwina Grima reassured the defence team arguing that “this will not be a trial that will be over in two weeks,” insisting that jurors would be told that only what they heard in court was relevant. (Times of Malta)

Life Network, Women Lobby trade barbs on PN sexual health proposal

The Life Network Foundation has come out against the Nationalist Party’s promise of free contraception and morning-after pill and accused the party of contradicting itself. However, the Opposition party found the support of the Malta Women Lobby, who dismissed LNF’s statement, and called on the organisation to check its facts before issuing statements about the use of contraceptives and the morning after pill. “Their claims are unscientific and harmful,” the lobby said in their own statement. “These deliberately misleading claims are not helpful in any way and will simply contribute to Malta’s already high rate of teenage pregnancies and rising STDs.

Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 cases declined further on Friday, with 23 recoveries exceeding the ten new cases reported by health authorities. Active cases stand at 251. During the last 24 hours, an 86-year-old became Malta’s 460th Covid-related death.