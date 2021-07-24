Malta News Briefing – Saturday 24 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Shorter quarantine for vaccinated persons on the cards

Persons who have received two doses of the anti-Covid jab should soon be required to self-isolate less than the full two weeks if they come into contact with a positive person. According to Ministry of Health plans shared by Minister Fearne with The Times of Malta, the tentative plan is to allow fully vaccinated people to exit self-isolation after a five-day period and a negative PCR test result, with people another swab test being required some days later.

Yesterday, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry argued that quarantine rules should be eased for fully vaccinated people saying that quarantine was placing an unsurmountable burden on business.

ERA approves study on gas pipeline

The Environment and Resources Authority, ERA, has approved the study on the environmental impact of a gas pipeline between Malta and Italy. TVM reports that ERA had asked for this study to be carried out in 2017, as the site in Malta from where the pipeline will link up with Gela in Sicily is on a Natura 2000 site. The report had been presented to the ERA in February 2020, and after scrutinising it, the ERA heard the public’s views on the project.

The ERA Board said that there was no objection to the project as long as the suggested measures are implemented.

Malta donates 20,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Tunisia

Malta will donate 20,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Tunisia which has been adversely affected by the Delta variant, considered to be the main cause of new cases in the spread of the pandemic in the North African country.​

Covid-19 Update

172 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, the Health Ministry said. 65 patients recovered, while 97 have been repatriated, taking the active case tally to 2,497. 3,640 swab tests were taken the day before. 19 patients are currently hospitalised.

