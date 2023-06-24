Malta News Briefing – Saturday 24 June 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Pro-lifers welcome government change in stance on abortion, pro-choice activists unhappy

The government’s modifications to a proposed amendment in the Criminal Code, restricting the original proposals under which abortion would be allowed, have been positively received by pro-life activists. Conversely, pro-choice organisations have strongly criticised the changes, asserting that the bill has transformed “from a law safeguarding women’s well-being to one that could endanger their lives.”

The Life Network Foundation said that the proposed amendment, “will codify the existing life-saving practices currently being applied in Malta, and provide further safeguards for mothers, unborn babies, and doctors.”

According to the proposed legislation, terminating a pregnancy will only be permissible if the mother’s life is immediately at risk or if her health is in significant jeopardy, potentially leading to her death. Furthermore, the law specifies that termination can only be pursued once all alternative treatments have been exhausted and prohibits the procedure if the foetus is deemed capable of surviving outside the womb. For the intervention to proceed, three doctors must provide their approval. (Times of Malta)

Low Wage Commission commences work towards reform of minimum wage

In accordance with the 2017 agreement that reformed minimum wage calculations, the Low Wage Commission has commenced its efforts to revise the minimum wage. Operating under the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, the Low Wage Commission has enlisted the services of a consultancy firm to collect data and provide recommendations regarding the adjustment of Malta’s minimum wage. Established as a result of the agreement reached in 2017 between the government and various social partners, the commission is led by David Xuereb, who serves as the chairperson of the MCESD. (Maltatoday)

MEP Engerer Urges Compulsory Solidarity in Tackling Irregular Immigration

MEP Cyrus Engerer stressed the importance of mandatory solidarity when addressing the matter of irregular immigration. Speaking at the conclusion of a visit by a European Parliament delegation, consisting of three Members of the European Parliament, to the European Union Asylum Agency in Malta, Engerer expressed concern that several Member States were failing to fulfill their relocation commitments, highlighting the need for robust and stringent European procedures to ensure that promised voluntary relocations are effectively implemented. Engerer concluded that the recently agreed migration pact in the Council of the European Union falls short of Malta’s, the Group of Socialists in the European Parliament’s, and the European Parliament’s expectations. He urged the European Parliament to initiate negotiations with the Council to secure approval for the final pact. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first