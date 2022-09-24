Malta News Briefing – Saturday 24 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Bilateral meetings for Malta in New York

In the last few days, Malta had several bilateral meetings on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. This was is in preparation for Malta’s seat on the United Nations Security Council as well as to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation both on a political and economic level. Minister Ian Bog said that “the advantage of this type of fora is to be able to meet, discuss and build important relationships with different countries that have an interest in Malta. It was a pleasure listening to the positive feedback and the enthusiasm that these colleagues share in terms of how they perceive Malta and the contribution our country can offer during its term on the Security Council.” The bilateral meetings held by Minister Borg were with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Japan, India, China, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Ethiopia, Jordan, Palestine and Kirabiti.

PN condemns government attitude towards councils

The PN accused government of once again negating local councils by taking away more powers. In a presser, Opposition MP Darren Carabott and president of the PN Councillor’s College Charles Bonello said government has taken over public cleansing duties in a number of localities, confirming its lack of trust in councils. “On the contrary, government does not trust elected officials, including those coming form the governing party, because it wants to centralise power,” the PN spokespersons said. (Newsbook)



Unemployment drops by 520

In August, the number of people who registered for work amounted to 922 people, which is 520 less than when compared to August of last year. The NSO said on Friday tha compared with August of last year, the people registering for work under Part 1 of the registry went down by 494 people and 26 others were on Part II of the unemployment registry.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first