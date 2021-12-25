Malta News Briefing – Saturday 25 December 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Happy Christmas

Traffic Accident

A two-year-old boy was grievously injured when the car he was in crashed into a tree on Christmas Eve. The car, a Mazda Demio, was being driven by a 35-year-old woman of Zurrieq. The police said the woman lost control of the car in Saqqajja Hill, Rabat, and crashed into a tree. The woman suffered no injuries, but the boy was grievously hurt and taken to hospital for treatment. The accident took place on Friday at around 8.30pm. (Malta Independent)

Excerpts from President’s Message to the Nation

First of all, my wife and I wish you a Merry Christmas and hope that you are enjoying these festive days with your relatives and loved ones, in an atmosphere of warmth and true friendship.

I value this yearly message not only because it brings me into your homes at this wondrous time, but also because I feel that it should serve as a reflection on what we have gone through over the last few months and on our plans for the future. This should ultimately help us to lead better lives, both as individuals and as a community. We have faced and will still face challenges.

….

I thank all of you fellow Maltese and Gozitans, and the foreign residents among us, for the cooperation and sense of discipline you have shown all together so that the country continues to follow health regulations. We took care of ourselves and of each other. This, in itself, is a noble gesture that has helped our society stay as safe as possible.

My message to you is to listen to the advice of medical experts and make full use of the vaccines recommended. In our country we are very lucky that the vaccination process was and still is very efficient. Let us not miss this opportunity to fight this virus together, and together build a future where our collective health is still safeguarded in the best possible way.

It is good to look back and learn from what we have been through, but it is more important to look ahead with hope and courage. We have learned many lessons that we must not ignore, including on how our relationships have been affected. It is good to reflect on whether we could have behaved better towards those around us, perhaps we should have avoided to use harsh words or to criticise without considering the consequences, and whether we have ignored those most in need. In this context, I want us all to look ahead to the New Year with a stronger spirit of solidarity and a sense of respect for one another.

Sometimes we might have been passive in the face of physical or mental harm, or we have shown indifference to those among us who had to leave their country to escape war, violence, or discrimination. Tolerance, compassion, and inclusion cannot grow or strengthen if we do not put our efforts in and, above all, we must instil them as basic values into our children, through education.

Education and good examples play a key role in achieving these goals.

Only this ensures social unity and avoids unnecessary tensions in our society.

I also must do my part through the work of the Presidency and will continue to work with anyone willing to contribute. I hope that the New Year will bring initiatives and projects in these fields, designed to continue to bring us closer to each other as People, while fully protecting democracy and applying the laws of our country that ensure the rule of law.

…

This is a time of unity, and a time of love. I could not convey a genuine message for these Holidays, if not one focused on those who, due to illness, exclusion, and other hardships in life, can hardly enjoy Christmas as wished and hoped.

Covid Update

Malta hit another single-day record of newly detected COVID-19 cases on Friday when the health ministry reported 955 new infections.

It is the third consecutive day that the number of new cases has hit record highs.