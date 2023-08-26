Malta News Briefing – Saturday 26 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Number of residents going abroad up 35% – NSO

During the second quarter of the year (April-June), the National Office of Statistics reported that 114,848 outbound tourist trips were taken for vacation purposes, while 46,973 were for visiting friends and relatives. The majority of these tourists were aged 25 to 44 years (47.3%), followed by the 45-64 age group (29.6%). Outbound travel to both EU and non-EU countries increased by 37.7% and 27.9% respectively compared to the same quarter in 2022. Italy retained its top spot as the most favored destination, comprising 39.9% of total tourist trips. The total nights spent by outbound tourists grew by 31.2%, surpassing 1.2 million nights. Non-rented accommodation establishments accounted for the largest share of guest nights at 50.5%. On average, outbound tourists stayed for 6.6 nights. (Times of Malta)

Rebate critiscm is ‘attack on Malta’ – Film Commissioner

Johann Grech, the Film Commissioner, has responded to criticism of the €42 million cash-back provided to Hollywood producers benefiting from Maltese film services’ state fiscal incentives, labeling it as “an assault on Malta.” In a five-minute video on his Facebook profile, Grech, who previously headed the Labour administration’s marketing efforts, stated, “This represents a tactless assault on the achievements of the film industry.” He further characterized the criticism as an intentional move to discourage foreign investment and jeopardize employment and investments in the industry, directly addressing viewers in his message. (Maltatoday)

OHSA had not visited fatal Corradino site – CEO

Occupational Health and Safety Authority CEO Mark Gauci revealed that the OHSA did not inspect the Corradino site that eventually collapsed, explaining that “the OHSA is not obliged to conduct inspections.” Gauci noted that OHSA inspectors were not obliged to inspect sites where construction work was not visibly in progress. He contended that even if they had visited the Corradino site, they would not have been able to avert the tragedy. He was testifying during the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group