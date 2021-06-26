Malta News Briefing – Saturday 26 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta to recognise UK green passport from July 1

Malta will recognise UK Covid vaccine certificates from the 1st of July. The UK government announced earlier this week that British citizens returning from Malta, and people visiting the UK from Malta, do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Britain. At first, government had said that anyone coming from the UK needs to present a vaccination certificate that is recognised by the Superintendence for Public Health or would need to quarantine once arriving in Malta. This position was clarified yesterday, with the Health Ministry clarifying that as of 1st July Malta will also recognise the EU Digital Covid Certificate and UK green passports.

FATF highlights areas for improvement

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has highlighted three points which Malta must fulfil in order to move off the grey list of financial jurisdictions. In a press conference on Friday, president Marcus Pleyer explained that even though good progress has been made since a report in 2019 found serious deficiencies in Malta’s jurisdiction, there still remains work which has to be done.

Improvements needed are showing that ownership information for companies based in Malta is accurate, and that authorities crack down decisively when information about company ownership is found to be inaccurate Enhancing the use of financial intelligence by the FIAU to support authorities pursuing criminal tax and related money laundering cases. This includes clarifying the roles and responsibilities of the Revenue Commissioner FIAU. Focusing FIAU analysis on criminal tax offences, to get it to produce intelligence that helps Maltese law enforcement detect and investigate cases in line with Malta’s identified ML risks related to tax evasion.

MP Manuel Mallia touted for High Commissioner role

Former home affairs minister Manuel Mallia is being touted as the next high commissioner to the UK. Mallia’s nomination will have to be approved by the parliamentary committee for public appointment. He would be replacing outgoing Commissioner Joseph Cole. His election would trigger another co-option on Labour’s side.

Covid-19 Update

Five people tested positive for COVID on Friday, while three recovered, according to health authorities’ data. This means Malta now has 29 active cases.

