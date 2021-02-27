Malta News Briefing – Saturday 27 February 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

UK variant behind increase in Covid-cases

Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci attributed the increase in cases to the spreading of the UK variant, with a number of clusters of positive cases being related to this same variant. The seven-day moving average stands at 203, the first time it exceeded the two hundred mark. On the positive side, she noted the positive impact of the vaccination was clearly visible with a reduction in cases related to nursing homes.

A staggering 258 cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Malta to 21,982. With 182 new recoveries, the number of active cases has increased to 2,582. 3,640 swab tests were taken yesterday.

Two additional deaths, an 83 year-old woman and a 76 year old male, take the tally of fatalities to 313.Health authorities

also reported 73,644 doses were administered, 23,395 of which were second doses.

Court accepts Ministry request to suspend industrial action at hospital

The Court has temporarily suspended industrial action ordered by the UĦM Voice of the Workers union in hospital following an application for an injunction filed by the health ministry. The action concerned some 1,300 healthcare workers in different sectors, with the Union lamenting that the Government was not abiding to its pledges.

Judge Grazio Mercieca halted the action until submissions on the merits of the case are heard in court. In a press statement, the union accused the government of “hiding behind an injunction” instead of holding talks with the union to find solutions in the interest of both patients and workers. It said Friday was “a bad day for social dialogue”.

Magistrate recuses herself from Tal-Maksar case

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has recused herself from hearing the compilation of evidence brought forward against the tal-Maksar brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, on the grounds that she had also been presiding the inquiries relating to some of the charges. In a decree issued on Friday, Magistrate Farrugia highlighted the fact that she was the inquiring magistrate into the murder of Carmel Chircop and was still involved in it.

