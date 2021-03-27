Malta News Briefing – Saturday 27 March 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Keith Schembri paid $5.5m in commissions, Court told

Former OPM CHief of Staff Keith Schembri paid around US$5.5 million in corrupt commissions to three men for the sale of printing machines to Progress Press, prosecutors said in Court on Friday, detailing how complex transactions were used to mask the corruption and defraud the company.

The Court heard how Schembri, ex-chief of staff to PM Joseph Muscat between 2013 and 2019, used a network of offshore firms to send the kickbacks to accounts belonging to himself, his business partner Malcolm Scerri, Adrian Hillman and Vince Buhagiar.

Joseph Xerri, the inspector laying down the accusations said that Progress Press paid around US$6.5 million more than it should have in buying machines from Schembri’s Kasco.The $5.5 million which Schembri dished out in “commissions” was over-and-above the significant markup which Kasco applied to the prices of the machines it sold to Progress Press.

“It’s a clear case of bribery to buy machines from Kasco,” inspector told the court.

Six die despite full anti-Covid vaccination

The Superintendent for Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci, revealed in her weekly briefing that six persons passed away from Covid despite having been given two vaccination doses.

In her weekly medical bulletin Profs Gauci remarked that in general vaccination has helped decrease the number of deaths, and so far only six deaths have been ascertained after having received two doses.

She explained this confirms that vaccination offers protection but after receiving the vaccinations a person has to continue to exercise protective measures and if they suffer symptoms to immediately speak out. This is in light of the fact that no vaccine is 100% efficient.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% and 94% efficient respectively while the AstraZeneca vaccine is 76% efficient against Covid.

Zenith’s Pace and Falzon granted bail

Zenith Finance’s Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon have been granted bail against several conditions by a court over money laundering charges which they are facing.

The two, hailing from financial services firm Zenith Finance are charged with, amongst other things, money laundering.

Originally, they were refused bail last Saturday, but made a fresh application after the case was moved to a different magistrate.

Yesterday, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech granted bail to both, saying that the criminal record and seriousness of the crime as well as the fact that there was no risk of absconding and the police said that he cooperated in the investigations.

Covid-19 Update

The number of active cases has gone down to 1,853 after 332 recoveries far surpassed the number of new cases, which stood at 103. These were identified through 2,252 swab tests taken yesterday. During the last 24 hours, 4 men aged between 68 and 80 died while Covid-19 positive.

Till yesterday 166,104 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were administered.

