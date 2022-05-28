Malta News Briefing – Saturday 28 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MEP asks Facebook to allow in-streaming adverts by Maltese creators

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has asked the Facebook Vice President to end discrimination against Maltese content creators as the platform currently does not allow locals to use in-stream advertisements, and therefore cannot earn money from these features as in foreign countries. Hewas part of an eight-member delegation from the European Parliament that discussed developments in the European digital sector with companies like Google, Apple and Meta. (Maltatoday)

Three men face prostitution charges

Three three men have been arraigned after a police investigation into the trafficking and forced prostitution of two South American women in Malta. They have been denied bail. The three men, who pleaded notguilry, were charged less than two weeks after the women received suspended sentences for engaging in prostitution. (Times of Malta)

Deficit grows further in April

By the end of April 2022, Government has already accumulated a deficit exceeding 388 million euro.

In the first four months of 2022, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €1,595.3 million, 16.5 per cent higher than the €1,369.7 million reported a year earlier. On the other hand, total expenditure stood at €1,983.9 million, 1.6 per cent higher than the previous year.

Covid-19 Update: Active Covid-19 cases stand at 1,501 after 86 new infections were reported by health authorities, together with 141 recoveries.