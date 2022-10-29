Malta’s rule of law index drops slightly / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 29 October 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Malta’s rule of law index drops slightly

Malta’s overall rule of law score decreased slightly in the annual Rule Of Law Index, ranking 30th out of 140 countries worldwide.

Among its Western counterparks Malta ranks 22nd out of 31 countries in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and North America. The region’s top performer is Denmark (ranked 1st out of 140 globally), followed by Norway and Finland. “We are emerging from the pandemic, but the global rule of law recession continues,” said Elizabeth Andersen, executive director of the World Justice Project (WJP). (Maltatoday)

“Gozo is a fragile gem, which is forced to withstand pressures from many sides” – the President of Malta on Gozo Day

President of Malta George Vella said that the proper safeguarding of the environment, a widespread policy and a strong social pulse are crucial ingredients to fully protect the identity of Gozo and the physical and psychological health of Gozitans. “Gozo is a fragile gem, which is forced to withstand pressures from many sides,” said the President while addressing the annual Ġieħ Għawdex Award ceremony, organised by Circolo Gozitano. This year, the Ġieħ Għawdex Award went to Mr Chris Galea and Professor Maria Frendo in appreciation for their work within the community over the years.

Harassment, nepotism alleged in Malta’s only EU agency

The Times of Malta has revealed that the European Commission has been asked to intervene over what is claimed to be the lack of a healthy working environment at the Malta-based asylum agency, following reports of alleged nepotism and mishandling of harassment allegations. According to reports, workers at the European Union Agency for Asylum are feeling threatened, living in fear and working in an environment of distrust, according to the Union Syndicale Federale (USF), which represents employees in EU institutions. The Times has seen a letter to Monique Pariat, the director general for migration and home affairs, which was copied to European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, USF president Nicolas Mavraganis called on the commission to intervene to restore a working atmosphere of mutual trust.

Budget does not address poverty – PN

The Nationalist Party has said there are many families facing poverty and going through difficult times while maintaining the Budget did not address child poverty. At a presser, MP Ivan Bartolo said he cannot understand how the country is begging to collect food for children while maintaining this was because of the Government’s mistaken priorities. (TVM)

President’s Run makes return after Covid-19 absence

President George Vella launched The President’s Solidarity Fun Run taking place on the 20th of November with a walk or run from four localities to St George’s Square in front of the Valletta Palace.Encouraging everyone to take part, President Vella said that he is very much looking forward to meeting with the people again for a solidarity walk together starting from Paola, Tal-Qroqq and Santa Venera. The run will start from Saqqajja, Rabat. The President said that this event is an opportunity for the people of Malta to show what unites us as people. This event will return to the traditional format where participants can start from four different locations and walk or run towards the Valletta Palace. The start from Paola square, from the University of Malta chapel, from Santa Venera and from Saqqajja, Rabat, will be at 9.30am.

Yorgen Fenech contests non-investigation of Melvin Theuma on ‘repeated lies’

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers insisted that the police have not investigated self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma despite the latter having “lied repeatedly” and failed “to tell the whole truth” about the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Fenech filed proceedings against the Police Commissioner, calling upon him to take criminal action against Theuma over his “half-truths” and “blatant lies” when testifying in relation to the journalist’s murder. Inspector Daryl Borg counter-argued that “no court flagged our attention to that nor directed the Police Commissioner to take some sort of action against Melvin Theuma”.

€50 million allocation for EVs over 3 years

Malta has managed to acquire EU funds under the Maltese Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) for the purchase of zero-emission electric vehicles. These funds, amounting to €50 million, will be spread over 3 years, whereby €15 million were allocated this year, a further €15 million will be allocated during 2023 and the last €20 million by the end of 2024. Minister Aaron Farrugia said that the €50m will be invested in approximately 10,000 zero-emission vehicles. He explained that as announced during the Budget, the financial grant to incentivize the purchase of new electric vehicles will be extended in 2023.

