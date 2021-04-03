Malta News Briefing – Saturday 3 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Migrants appeal to AFM for help, Archbishop joins call for intervention

Some 270 people are on the high seas around Malta, according to NGO Alarm Phone.

The organisation said that 60 persons on a boat have been calling for help for two nights after the engine of their boat stopped working properly and they have ran out of food and water. It is understood that the boat left Libya last Tuesday.

“People are sick and exhausted and need urgent rescue to a place of safety. Armed Forces of Malta do your duty,” Alarm Phone tweeted. The NGO added that the “so-called Maltese coastguard refuse to confirm that they take responsibility”, adding that calls are not answered.

The Archbishop also intervened during his Good Friday homily calling for help: “Our brothers are drowning in the Mediterranean. Will we save them today, Good Friday? Will we let them drown or rescue them but return them to suffering, to humiliation, to perhaps be sold as slaves too? What decisions will we make,” the Archbishop said.

Malta ignores activists’ distress calls for 270 refugees stranded in its SAR zone: Two passing merchant ships fail to help the castaways and abandon them to face the night alone



Story here: https://t.co/CmCscJsnHR#Refugees #Malta #Libya #HumanRights #Europe #EasterWeekend #EU pic.twitter.com/PwjYeOfZdi — Civil Fleet (@FleetCivil) April 2, 2021

Twitter News Blog Civil Fleet tweeted in the evening that two passing merchant ships fail to help the castaways and abandon them to face the night alone.

Investigation launched into airport accident

The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation is investigating an accident at Malta International Airport involving a towed aircraft and caused the diversion of two passenger planes headed to Malta.

A Malta International Airport spokesperson said the accident happened at 11.29am. Media sources reported that a Ryanair aircraft was being towed when it detached from the tow truck and crashed into fuel bowsers, causing a leak.

Covid-19 Update

42 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Good Friday. Recoveries remained high, at 94, taking the active case tally further down to 687. So far, 55,897 persons have received both doses of the vaccination against the virus, while a total of 203,553 doses have been administered in all.

