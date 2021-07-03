Malta News Briefing – Saturday 3 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Rosianne Cutajar guilty of breaking ethics in property deal

An investigation into a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech has found Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar guilty of breacheing parliamentary ethics standards.

Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler presented a copy of his investigation into the claims to parliamentary speaker Anġlu Farrugia.

The matter will now be taken up before parliament’s committee for standards in public life, which must decide when the report is made public.

Visiting hours to elderly homes extended

As of today, visiting hours when it comes elderly care homes will be extended. Elderly can now have up to two visitors in the room, as long as both the visitors and the elderly are fully vaccinated. Mask wearing when visiting will remain mandatory, while in two weeks time, the elderly will be allowed to go out on their own.

42,000 use fast ferry in first month

42,000 passengers have used the fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo in its first month of operations, using 1,086 trips.Transport Minister Ian Borg said that we are seeing that transport, continues to improve so that we can continue achieving more successes like today. More than 42,000 people have already used this service, which means that more than 42,000 tickets have already been sold. It is therefore clear that the fast ferry project is contributing very effectively to our country’s economic recovery. It is also worth mentioning how the fast ferry project not only focuses on sea transport but also incorporates many other services in favour of more mobility. It is worth mentioning the additional new routes, including route 300, which travels between the fast ferry terminal and the University and Mater Dei, and route X133, which offers a trip from the Valletta Bus Terminus to the Fast Ferry.”

Covid-19 Update: Six new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, while for the fourth time this week, no patients recovered. 2,717 swab tests were carried out yesterday. Active cases now stand at 52.

