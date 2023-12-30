Malta News Briefing – Saturday 30 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fireworks to return in Valletta for NYE Celebrations

Valletta’s annual year-end celebration will welcome the New Year with a grand display of fireworks. An estimated crowd of 50,000 individuals is anticipated to gather in St. George’s Square in Valletta to participate in Malta’s countdown to 2024. The event will showcase various artists andlocal talents like Emma Muscat and AIDAN.

Kicking off at 8:30 pm on Sunday, the event promises to be a spectacular affair, according to Jason Micallef, Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency. Micallef highlighted that this event serves as the culmination of numerous seasonal festivities that Valletta has hosted over the past weeks.

Clouds, warmer weather, to welcome 2024

As the new year approaches, the Maltese Islands are preparing for a celebration amid overcast skies and higher-than-usual temperatures, as stated in a press release by the Malta International Airport. The weather forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day indicates dry conditions with cloudy skies, offering a pleasant ambiance for individuals partaking in celebrations throughout Malta and Gozo. Mild west-southwesterly winds are anticipated, creating a comfortable atmosphere for those ringing in 2024 in the capital city or other festive locations. Notably, the maximum temperature during this period is projected to exceed the average by 1°C, peaking at 18°C between Sunday and Monday. Conversely, overnight temperatures are expected to dip to a cooler 11°C.

