Malta News Briefing – Saturday 30 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Deficit drops, but debt levels top EUR9.2 billion

By the end of August 2023, the Government’s Consolidated Fund recorded a deficit of €90.2 million, according to the latest NSO data. This deficit reflects a decrease compared to the same period in 2022, when it was €304.2 million higher. The decrease in the deficit can be attributed to a substantial increase in total Recurrent Revenue, which was €533.7 million higher than the previous year. Interest payments on public debt servicing costs totaled €133.2 million, an increase of €20.8 million compared to the previous year. The Central Government debt at the end of August 2023 stood at €9,203.1 million, reflecting an increase of €644.1 million compared to 2022.

Regulation of construction industry is “bad from beginning to end” – Chamber of Architects President

The President of the Chamber of Architects, the architectural profession’s self-regulating body, has described the system regulating the construction industry as “bad from beginning to end,” raising several points of concern. Perit Andre Pizzuto was testifying in the public inquiry established after the tragic death of construction worker Jean Paul Sofia, who lost his life in a construction site collapse last year. Pizzuto complained about bureaucracy and paperwork that “drives you to desperation” and that there were no national standards or codes for architects to follow. He aruged that a super-authority should be made responsible for standards and codes, because many responsibilities were scattered across too many regulators. (Maltatoday)

BOV gets credit rating upgrade

Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has y upgraded Bank of Valletta’s rating to ‘BBB-/A-3’ with a stable outlook. S&P also emphasized that in their future assessments, they may consider a one-notch rating upgrade if the Bank establishes an additional loss-absorbing capacity buffer that comfortably surpasses their 4% risk-adjusted capital ratio threshold. Dr Gordon Cordina, BOV Chairman, stated that BOV’s upgrade is a clear indication that the Bank continues to head in the right direction to maintain its leading role within the local financial and economic sectors. “The projected outlook of the local economy offers the Bank great opportunities to enhance its market position, whilst providing added value to our customers with strong risk management and regulatory controls. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group