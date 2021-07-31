Malta News Briefing – Saturday 31 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caruana Galizia family accept PM’s apology

The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia have accepted Prime Minister Robert Abela’s apology following the damning conclusions of a public inquiry which found the State responsible for the journalist’s murder, but insisted that accountability was expected. Paul Caruana Galizia said that the family had no plans to meet the PM but would accept an offer to meet. “We accept the apology and totally agree that it is owed to the entire country that has been put through this incredible trauma”, he said. The family’s lawyer, Therese Comodini Cachia, said that while the report includes many recommendations, “what I really expect from the Maltese state at this point is to study the report well, consider all the recommendations made, but that such consideration must be made in a non-partisan manner.

President sees report as new point of departure

In a statement on Facebook, President George Vella said that he believes this report can, and must serve as the point of departure for a national healing process for the trauma this brutal assassination has precipitated since 2017: “This can be done as well in the spirit of the national unity conference the President convened in February, as well as the with the work of the foundation for national unity that will be founded in the weeks to come,” the office of the President added.

PM insists that things have changed since 2020

PM Robert Abela insisted that the situation in our country has changed drastically since taken over the premiership of the country. Listing a raft of reforms enacted in the judicial and governance sectr, the PM said he would continue moving the country forward with concrete reforms and results, rather than playing the blame game. I am prime minister of a country that wants to move forward. I want to give people a positive choice. We will learn from our mistakes, but keep moving forward”. He insisted that no one will be given impunity as long as he leads the country.

Bernard Grech says Malta deserves better

PN leader Bernard Grech said that what the PM said in the aftermath of the public inquiry, was pointed out by the Opposition months earlier, adding that “to work together, you have to help humility first; the acceptance that you are not the source of the beginning and the end.” Grech said that “Malta deserves better than this. We need to reach a point where fear is turned into peace of mind. Peace of mind for everyone, not just for certain politicians”.

Covid-19 Update

111 new cases were reported on Friday, while 199 people recovered. 3,693 swab tests were taken as active cases reached 1,972. The average age of yesterday’s cases was 33. In total, 36 Covid-19 positive patients are in Mater Dei, one of whom is in the ITU.

CDE News