Malta News Briefing – Saturday 4 November 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Unions seek urgent PM meeting, saying government employees missing out on COLA

Malta’s trade unions have united in their call for an immediate meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela regarding the missing additional cost-of-living-allowance mechanism for public sector and public service employees, which would enable them to receive their full entitlement. These unions have expressed their apprehension about the consequences for workers resulting from the exclusion of the relativity adjustment in the COLA mechanism, as was revealed in the budget announcement. The letter requesting the meeting was collectively signed by the Confederation of Maltese Trade Unions (CMTU), FORUM, the General Workers’ Union (GWU), and the UĦM Voice of the Workers. They have clarified that the relativity mechanism was mutually agreed upon in 2021 and was incorporated into the 2023 budget. However, this crucial mechanism was conspicuously absent from the budget speech delivered this week. (Times of Malta)

Almost half of Maltese kids are overweight – nutrionist

The prevalence of childhood obesity, including in Malta, is increasing. Speaking on TV, nutritionist Fleur Bugeja remarked that she has observed this concerning trend in her professional experience. According to the nutritionist, research suggests that nearly 45% of children in Malta are grappling with overweight or obesity issues. She attributed this primarily to the excessive use of technology and a lack of physical activity. Furthermore, Bugeja pointed out that in Malta, a higher percentage of men than women are either overweight or obese. Women tend to be more proactive in seeking assistance to address their weight concerns, with 85% of those seeking help being women. (TVM)

Malta reaches fourth place in EU for breast cancer screening

In 2021, Malta’s breast cancer screening rate for women aged 50 to 69 ranked as the fourth highest in Europe, as reported by Eurostat. Breast cancer is a prevalent form of cancer and a significant contributor to female mortality in the EU. Preventative measures play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the disease and reducing mortality rates. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on preventive healthcare, affecting numerous screening programs in hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the EU. This context must be considered when evaluating the data for the year 2021. The top three countries in 2021 with the highest breast cancer screening rates for women aged 50 to 69, indicating those who had undergone a mammography within the previous two years, were the Nordic EU nations: Denmark (83.0%), Finland (82.2%), and Sweden (80.0%). Malta (77.8%) and Slovenia (77.2%) closely followed suit.

