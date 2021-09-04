Malta News Briefing – Saturday 4 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Debonos cleared of wrongdoing

Anthony Debono, husband of former Gozo PN stalwart Giovanna Debono, has been cleared of all charges linking him with a ‘works-for-votes’ scandal by a court of appeal presided by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera. In a judgement delivered on Friday, the court said the whistleblower who made the allegations was not credible. The judgement ruled that the information given by contractor-turned-whistleblower Joseph Cauchi, was not sufficient to prove the case beyond all reasonable doubt. PN leader Bernard Grech called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to apologise to the Debonos on behalf of the Labour party.

The testimony provided by Cauchi was “neither credible nor plausible”, and the evidence submitted was “unfounded or unproved suspicions”. Cauchi’s testimony was not corroborated by others, the court ruled.

PN calls for more public and green spaces

The Nationalist Party is proposing the addition of more public and green spaces but appealed to the public for the respect private property. In a presser on Friday, PN environment spokesperson Robert Cutajar and MZPN President Gabriel Micallef unveiled seven proposals for the addition of more public spaces.

“This shows that the environment is truly a priority for the party,” Cutajar said. The PN also proposed additional powers to the local councils, so that they could oversee abandoned construction areas, that often turn into dumps. More pedestrian zones in all localities is also on the Party’s wish-list.

WSC launches public water dispensers to help reduce the use of plastics

For €00.20c for a litre of water, the public will be able to fill their reusable bottles from water dispensers which are being placed in strategic locations by the Water Services Corporation (WSC). This was announced by the WSC whilst outlining its plans to make drinking water more accessible to the public and to diversify its services to the consumers. Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli explained that the use of the water dispensers will support the country in its commitment to reduce the use of plastic and the carbon footprint emanating from the production of plastic.

The public is encouraged to make more use of reusable water bottles. The WSC has already installed over 70 free of charge water dispensers at Mater Dei Hospital. In collaboration with the Education Ministry, a further 200 free of charge dispensers will be installed in schools.

Covid-19 Update: 42 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday while 55 recovered, taking the active case tally up to 691. 3,439 swab tests were carried out the day before.

