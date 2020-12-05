Malta News Briefing – Saturday 5 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Muscat testifies in Caruana Galizia inquiry

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat sought to turn tables on the inquiry board investigating the role of the state in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, accusing it of focusing on the workings of the current government rather than the workings of the Maltese State.

During this testimony, Muscat sought to distance himself from former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, insisting that he relied on the explanations of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri when the Panama Papers came out and hinting that he could have sacked the pair.

At the same time, Muscat said that once Keith Schembri was accused of money-laundering there was no option for him but to resign as PM, since Schembri was fundamental for the mechanism of the state.

The former PM confirmed his friendship with Yorgen Fenech, having been introduced to him in 2008 by the late Lino Spiteri. Muscat said the WhatsApp chat group he had with Fenech and Schembri was used to share pictures of food, wine and whisky but denied that it discussed women.

Muscat also denied he was relocating to Dubai with his family, a claim made in a US blog.

Covid-19 update

123 new COVID-19 cases were reported today by health authorities, while 105 persons recovered. The new cases were detected following 3,100 swabs.

Meanwhile, in her weekly briefing, Prof Charmaine Gauci said that survivors of COVID-19 should still get vaccinated because natural immunity from the infection is “low and short-lived” but vaccine immunity is “shown to be stronger and last longer,” Charmaine Gauci has urged.

Asked when Malta would realistically be able to return to normality, Gauci explained: “It depends on how many doses we’re going to get, what the vaccine uptake is going to be and how much the vaccine decreases the risk of transmission in the community.”

