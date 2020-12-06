Malta News Briefing – Saturday 6 December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Family doctors lament lack of flu vaccines

Family doctors have not received the 17,000 flu vaccines they had ordered from the government to administer to their vulnerable and housebound patients. In a statement, Anthony Azzopardi, President of the Association of Private Family Doctors said that vulnerable patients are being told to go to health centres for the jab instead.

For those who cannot leave their own homes, nurses would be visiting such residences.

The Health Ministry said that first batch of 100,000 vaccines was made available early in October and was taken up within a record two weeks.

The second batch started being distributed last Sunday only to high-risk groups, including children between three and five, health care workers, including those caring for residents in nursing homes and institutions, and adults of 55 and over. Next week, it will be available for all.

The health authorities are pushing for a stronger up take of the flu vaccine to reduce pressure on local resources which are already strained by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fitch confirms Malta A rating

International credit rating agency Fitch has confirmed Malta’s rating at A, with a stable outlook.

The agency said that Malta’s rating is supported by high per capita income levels, a large net external creditor position and EU and eurozone memberships. These strengths are balanced against its large banking sector and the small and highly open nature of its economy, which makes it vulnerable to external developments.

The Stable Outlook balances Fitch’s expectation that GDP growth will recover and the budget deficit narrow in 2021 and 2022, against continued downside risk from the path of the coronavirus and its effect on the tourism sector and public finances, as well as adverse developments in governance.

Fitch has revised down its GDP growth forecast to -7.7% in 2020 (from -6.9% previously) in anticipation of a further fall in domestic and external economic activity in 4Q20 and worse-than-expected tourist season this summer.

However, the report noted that Malta’s governance quality continued to deteriorate in 2019/2020 according to the World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI). Particularly, the Control of Corruption and Regulatory Quality pillars experienced one of the sharpest drops in our rated universe, declining by 10.2 and 10.6 places in percentile rankings over the last year.

Government launches waste management plan

Malta’s long-term waste management plan will be up for public consultation to support the government’s vision to transform our country into an EU top performer in the waste management sector, Government announced on Saturday.

Minister Michael Farrugia explained that the main objective for the waste management plan 2021-2030 is to maximise the resource value for waste through holistic waste management solutions and adopting a collaborative approach whilst fostering behavioural change. This would also lead to Malta achieving its ambitious 2030 targets.

Among the proposals is a move towards a circular economy: Fiscal incentives to promote repair and reuse activities; the building of a repair and reuse centre; incentive use of recycled material.

Covid-19 Update

The number of Covid-19 active cases has gone down below 2,000 after 169 recoveries exceeded 103 new cases. On Friday morning, health authorities announced the death of a COVID-19 patient, bringing the number of coronavirus victims in Malta up to 149.

