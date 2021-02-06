Malta News Briefing – Saturday 6 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Melvin Theuma feared Yorgen Fenech would try to kill him

Self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma testified that he was afraid Yorgen Fenech would try to eliminate him after Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered. In Friday’s testimony, which formed part of the compilation of evidence against three men accused of executing the murder, Theuma said he threw away food and wine gifts from Fenech out of fear the businessman would try to poison him.

“I feared he would poison me. I was scared of everything coming from him,” Theuma said. He had also cancelled at the last minute, a trip to France financed by Fenech.

Questioned by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Theuma said he was going to kill himself by jumping off a roof, but the mental image of Yorgen Fenech “sitting cross-legged with a cigar in his mouth” after getting away with murder had stopped him from doing so.

Covid vaccination process two weeks ahead of schedule

Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that “Tthe country’s vaccination process is presently fifteen days ahead of the planned schedule.”

During her weekly briefing, the Health Czar remarked that 33,477 doses of vaccine have been administered in Malta, adding that this is a very fast rate even when compared to other European countries. The Public Health Superintendent explained that out of this total number, 6,457 constitute the second dose.

Nearly all elderly persons aged 85 and over have been vaccinated. The 80-to-84 years group started being vaccinated with effect from Wednesday. These persons are receiving their vaccinations in ten health centres and 20 different clinics.

Man arrested after setting fire to apartment

A 29-year old man has been arrested after setting fire to an apartment in Gżira while two people were inside. The police said that the case is being considered as attempted murder, adding that they received a call at 7am from a 36-year-old man claiming that while he was at his apartment in Triq ix-Xatt, an individual broke in, poured petrol around, lit it and escaped.

The man and a 40-year-old woman who was with him at the apartment managed to put out the fire.

Covid-19 update

Malta registered 57 new cases and 134 recoveries on Friday. 3,327 swab tests were carried out. During the previous 24 hours, four patients died while Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination programme will be brought forward by a couple of weeks because of the arrival of the Astra Zeneca jab on Sunday. Health authorities said today that 33,477 vaccine doses have been administered, 6,457 of which are second jabs.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...