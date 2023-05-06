Malta News Briefing – Saturday 6th May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM chat with Magistrate not logged, IDPC finds

No document has been kept of the conversation or meeting which Prime Minister Robert Abela held with an unidentified female magistrate on the malfunctioning of the Maltese courts, the Commissioner for Information and Data Protection has concluded. The conclusion follows a call for an investigation by independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who requested the probe after a freedom of information (FOI) request he filed was refused.T he data protection commissioner noted that the documents requested are not in the possession of the Ministry, have never been in the possession of the Ministry and the Ministry doubts their existence. (Times of Malta)

NGOs to protest and call for environmental and planning reform

Eight organisations will hold a national protest demanding urgent environmental and planning reform. The protest will be held on Saturday 27 May, starting from the Triton Fountain at 10:30am. “We are living in a state of emergency which threatens our personal and environmental well-being due to the reckless rates of construction on our islands,” Moviment Graffitti, one of the organisers, said. The organisations launching the protest are: Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Għawdix, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers’ Association. (Maltatoday)

TCN nurses work illegaly in Malta, fear speaking out on precarious work

Third Country National (TCN) nurses fear speaking out in relation to their precarious work conditions because a lot of them are illegal workers through no fault of their own according to Patricia Graham, leader of the ‘EU Nationals Advisory’ lobby group in Malta. The EU Nationals Advisory lobby group represents a class of residents seeking assistance with utility bills, tenancy issues, and obtaining documents due to Identity Malta’s long delays. Hired from India as carers, after their ‘carer’ contracts are terminated and they’re re-employed as nurses, there is no application made for their change of position with Identity Malta, effectively rendering them illegal. (The Malta Independent)

