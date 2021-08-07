Malta News Briefing – Saturday 7 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Turkish mothers freed

Two Turkish mothers who were separated from their young sons who were jailed earlier this week for using forged passports had their conviction quashed.

They were freed yesterday afternoon. Magistrate Aaron Bugeja argued that it was evident that Malta is being used as a transit location for non-EU nationals to enter the EU, “The court won’t delve into why people go into this illegal modus operandi. Experience shows that the majority of these cases involve not just the traveller, but a circle of people involved in worldwide organised crime. These people provide a service, often complete, for irregular travel into the EU,” he said.

On the case itself, which is likely to establish precedent, Bugeja said that “young children should not be brought into court unless absolutely necessary. It can be traumatic for adults, much more so for children. It is mentioned in the rules of court that it may be taken as contempt of court if children under 13 are brought into court.”

Enemalta blames record demand, problems with distribution network for powercuts

The recent power outages took place because of a record demand on energy that reached 565 Mega Watt, that is, an addition of 55 Mega Watt more than two years ago before the start of the pandemic. This was stated by Enemalta yesterday. Addressing a press conference, CEO Jason Vella linked the cuts to problems in the distribution network. He promised Enemalta’s plan to upgrade its network through further investment would be accelerated. He said €130 million had been invested over seven years, with Enemalta building an average of 40 new substations a year.

Minister Miriam Dalli had called the cuts “unaccetable” while the PN is insisting for compensation.

Covid-19 Update: 48 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, the lowest this week, while 120 recovered. 3,508 swab tests were carried out yesterday. Active cases continue to decrease, standing at 1,206. Of these, 36 are receiving treatment in hospital, four of them in ITU. The average age of yesterday’s cases stands at 38.

