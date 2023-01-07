Malta News Briefing – Saturday 7 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two women in hospital after Selmun crash

Two elderly women were hospitalised after crashing in Mellieħa. The accident occurred around 2:45pm in Triq it-Telgħa ta’ Selmun, both the driver and passenger were taken to Mater Dei for further treatment. Their condition is still unknown but, a police investigation is ongoing. (Maltatoday)

Arrivals from China to Malta require negative COVID-19 test

Arrivals from China have to be in possession of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Monday to be allowed into Malta. The announcement was made through a legal notice issued by the Superintendent of Public Health. Malta’s decision follows a number of other EU countries who are imposing mandatory tests for Chinese visitors following the surge in cases in China.

Pensioners to get raise from this week

Some 100,000 people will start to benefit from better pensions this week, in line with the Budget committments presented in October. Pensioners will see an increase of €12.50 per week – €2.60 in the pension rate and €9.90 to make up for the rising cost of living. During the Budget, the government announced that all pensioners will benefit from a weekly increase of €12.50, or €650 a year, inclusive of the cost-of-living adjustment. The previous year, pensions had been increased by a total of €5 a week. (Times of Malta)

NGO objects to new supermarket on Birkirkara bypass

Moviment Graffitti is objecting to the development of a supermarket on ODZ land along the Birkirkara’ bypass, insisting that the site is an important buffer zone between two heavily congested areas. “There is absolutely no need for a supermarket in the area, and no reason for it to be built outside the development zone,” the NGO said, adding that the approval would go totally against the Planning Authority’s own policies and aims. (Newsbook)

