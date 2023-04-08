Malta News Briefing – Saturday 8 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man dies after Portomaso fall

A man lost his life after falling near the marina in Vjal Portomaso on Friday, in what media reports described as “unusual circumstances” that are now being probed by a magistrate. The 24-year-old Colombian national was spotted by a worker in a nearby building climbing up a wall and then jumping down onto a patch of grass. The man, who lives in St. Paul’s Bay, was rushed to hospital, but passed away a while later. (Times of Malta)

Good Friday processions return after four-year absence

Holy Week enthusiasts were at long last able to attend Good Friday processions tonight for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. After being postponed for a couple of years due to restrictions, last year heavy rain forced yet another cancellation. Archbishop Charles Scicluna lead he remembrance the Lord’s passion at St John’s Co-Cathedral in the afternoon, saying that the Passion is still with us whenever the innocent suffer, and whenever the cruelty of people appears to prevail. (Maltatoday/Newsbook)

32-year old breaches court conditions due to his drug addiction

32-year old Roderick Monreal admitted in Court of breaching conditions of two bail orders when he was spotted in Rabat while requesting money from passers by to buy drugs. The prosecution told Court that the drug addiction is leading Monreal to breach conditions imposed on him. The accused requested the Court’s pardon and expressed the will to start a drugs rehabilitation programme, with Magistrate Monica Vella upholding the defence request to place him under a treatment order. (TVM)

