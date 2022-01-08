Malta News Briefing – Saturday 8 January 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Employment on the increase – NSO

Freshly-released NSO data showed that registered full-time employment increased by 3.2 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 6.6 per cent in July 2021 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in July 2021 increased by 2.2 per cent, reaching 241,395. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (7,543) and an decrease in registered unemployment (2,439).

FIAU fines firm 300k for AML breaches

Southern Cross SICAV plc was fined €303,710 by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) over a number of anti-money laundering shortcomings, particularly the lack of appropriate controls over invested funds. The FIAU also identified breaches in the company’s Customer Risk Assessment (CRA) procedures, noting flaws in how the risk of certain customers was calculated. (Independent)

University, MCAST students want online lectures

University and MCAST students are pushing to continue their studies online, despite being expected to return to their lecture theatres on Monday. A petition launched online for MCAST students has attracted over 425 signatures. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

Recoveries exceeded new cases on Friday, as 888 were declared free from coronavirus, while 786 tested positive. Active cases stand at 14,692. An 86-year old became Malta’s 485th victim of the pandemic.