Malta News Briefing – Saturday 8 July 2023

Morning Briefing

International call for offshore wind turbines and solar panels to be issued

PM Robert Abela has announced the publication of an international call for the installation of offshore wind turbines and solar panels. Following this, Parliament will engage in a discussion to determine the exclusive economic zones outside territorial waters where Malta will have jurisdiction. During a meeting with prospective candidates for the Youth Advisory Forum, Abela stated that public calls will be made to generate renewable energy from these zones. The objective of this investment is to enhance the country’s energy diversity, improve air quality, and achieve the clean energy targets set by the European Union. (Times of Malta)

250 migrants seeking rescue in Malta’s SAR

According to Alarm Phone, approximately 250 individuals are currently facing distress within Malta’s search and rescue area. The NGO has called upon European nations to carry out a rescue operation for the boat. Alarm Phone, which operates a hotline for individuals crossing the Mediterranean in search of safety and a brighter future in Europe, shared this information via a tweet. The NGO reported that the boat originated from Libya and has been observed by a Frontex drone. The individuals on board expressed concern about potential interception by Libyan forces after sighting the drone. Alarm Phone emphasized the urgent need for rescue, urging that the individuals be brought to a secure location in Europe. (Newsbook)

Picking up sea urchins is now illegal

The Maltese government has announced the immediate prohibition of picking up sea urchins (rizzi), aiming to protect the endangered species and promote population restoration efforts. As part of these intensified measures, a two-year moratorium has been put in place, and ventually, individuals who violate this regulation will be subject to penalties. The decision to issue the legal notice followed a study conducted by the Environment and Resources Authority, which identified the current risk of extinction faced by sea urchins in Maltese waters. “The authorities are optimistic that within the next two years, there will be a sustainable population of sea urchins in Maltese waters,” the statement read. (Maltatoday)

