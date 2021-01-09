Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Children to return to school on Monday

Government, the MUT and representatives of Church and Independent Schools confirmed that all students will be back in their classrooms on Monday and the teachers’ strike has been called off. This followed a meeting attended by the same organisations, educational authorities as well as Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci.

Government said the existing protocols, including contact tracing, would be enchanced and also pledged to give priority to school staff in its vaccination programme. It also said that re-assurance was given by health authorities that the dispersion of the virus actually decreased with schools open, as families were less likely to take part in other social activities.

Vaccination process gathers pace

After the vaccine for Covid-19 started being administered at St Vincent de Paule last week, the vaccination has now started of the 4,400 elderly people who live in 37 care homes around Malta. In a statement the Government said that together with the elderly residents, the frontliners who work at these homes are also being vaccinated.

At St Vincent around 70 people are being inoculated every day. After three weeks, this will increase to 140 inoculations every day.

The process first began among those who are over 85 and eventually 2000 members of staff will be inoculated, which includes those at state-run homes, those run by the church and those which are privately owned.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 191 new cases of coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, resulting from 3,639 swab tests. The number of active cases has gone up to 2047 after 77 persons recovered. Malta’s death toll stands at 230 after two persons died in the past 24 hours.

Malta Further and Higher Education Authority setup

The government has announced the setting up the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, as an independent entity that will ensure the highest education standards are maintained. Education Minister Justyne Caruana said the government is committed to ensure quality education.

“We are committed to providing access to quality education for all. This is a point which I don’t mind stressing – inclusive education is a fundamental right of every boy and girl. “Thanks to this authority, we hope to build a community where everyone feels valued and accepted,” Caruana explained.

