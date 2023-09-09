Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9 September 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Diplomat questions value of neutrality in modern world

A top diplomat has questioned the effectiveness of Malta’s neutral status, especially in light of proposals suggesting that decisions regarding security policy in Europe should be determined by majority votes. Malta’s Ambassador to France, Carmelo Inguanez said in a Victory Day speech that in the current “dangerous and less predictable” global landscape, the European Union finds itself at a critical juncture regarding its identity. It must decide whether to continue as an active participant or merely a passive observer as global superpower rivalries unfold on its doorstep. Inguanez emphasized that while the EU possesses both the responsibility and capability to be a major player on the international stage, achieving this goal is hindered by the existing operational rules. He raised doubts about the effectiveness of Malta’s neutrality within the context of discussions about how the EU can act efficiently and decisively in matters related to common foreign and security policies, potentially by transitioning away from unanimous voting. (Times of Malta)

Met Office notes more rain in 2022-2023

According to the Met Office’s, the meteorological autumn ranked as the second rainiest season of the year, with a total of 229.6 mm of rainfall observed. The month of November 2022 played a significant role in this ranking by contributing 151.2 mm of rain to the overall autumn rainfall, which originally stood at 78.4 mm for September and October combined. November experienced numerous rainy days, leading to nearly double the expected precipitation based on the typical climate patterns. February stood out as the wettest month of the entire year, with a rainfall of 181.6 mm, and it also marked one of the rainiest Februarys on record. The majority of February’s rainfall occurred between February 8 and February 11 when Storm Helios unleashed harsh weather conditions and powerful winds, reaching speeds of up to 49 knots, across the islands. (Maltatoday)

AUM wants two more floors for Cospicua campus

The American University of Malta has submitted a request for an expansion of its campus in Cospicua. They intend to incorporate office spaces into an additional two floors of a historic building that once served as a police station. This contentious educational institution aims to reconfigure the ground and first floor of the current student residence within the building. Simultaneously, they plan to construct two additional floors, aligning it with the rest of their facilities located at Dock 1 on Triq Dom Mintoff and Misraħ Gavino Gulia in Cospicua. Despite grandiose plans to attract thousands of students, the University has only managed to attract a small number of students, despite making tuition free for Maltese and EU students. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group