Malta News Briefing – Sunday 1 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former PM Gonzi recommends independent commission to oversee reforms

Former PM Lawrence Gonzi said that the recommendations put forward by the Caruana Galizia murder inquiry must be implemented as soon as possible. To do so, Gonzi suggested that this implementation needs to be overseen by an independent commission made up of competent persons who are free from the shackles of political partisanship – whether real or perceived. In a lengthy post on Facebook, Gonzi wrote that “iur country’s reputation is in tatters. It is in tatters because some refused to see the writing on the wall. Others refused to accept reality when this was staring them in the face. And others chose to look the other way because they were making hay while the sun was shining only on their pockets. All of this happened because when faced with life changing choices, the dice fell on the side of what is popular rather than what is right.”

Repubblika asks PL to sack Muscat

Civil society NGO said that the PL should shoulder its own responsibilities in view of the damning conclusions of the Caruana Galizia murder inquiry, insisting that the first action the PL should take is to start procedures to expel Muscat from the party. Muscat, the NGO said, was personally responsible for the creation of a culture of impunity. In a statement, the NGO said that “the future of the country depends on the decisions that are to be taken in the coming days. The country cannot move forward if ministers, MPs, officials and persons of trust who were identified in the inquiry as contributing to the impunity of criminals are still in their place”.

Police warn on vaccine certificate scam

The latest scam being used by fraudsters targeting private individuals related to the Covid certificate passport. According to the police, a number of persons have been asked to pay €1.88 for this passport. They are also being requested to insert the payment method and the date when the card with which they are encourged to use, expires. In a warning notice, the Police recalled that the vaccine certificate is free and that the health authorities are not requesting banking details.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported a high number of recoveries on Saturday, the last day of July, with 219 patients taken the active case tally. 94 new cases were identified during this timeframe, with active cases now standing at 1,847. 3,483 swab tests were carried out on Friday.

CDE News