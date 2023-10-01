Malta News Briefing – Sunday 1 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Better stipends for AI, social work students

The Education Ministry has revealed that students enrolled in various courses, such as social work, Earth Systems, and Artificial Intelligence, will receive increased stipends beginning in the current academic year. This marks the initiation of a three-year process in which a total of 46 courses will be reclassified. The reform is expected to benefit more than 4,400 new students, with a total investment of €6.5 million over three years. This announcement was made during a press conference held at the Education Ministry concurrent with the opening of applications for grants and stipends. (Times of Malta)

CBM reports stable business activitiy

In its monthly economic update, the Central Bank of Malta said that in its August Business Conditions Index the annual growth in business activity closely aligned with its historical average. The European Commission’s indicators for economic confidence and employment expectations saw slight decreases in comparison to July, but both indicators remained above their long-term averages. In the retail sector, price expectations in August were significantly lower than they were a year ago. Consumers and services firms also reported slightly lower price expectations. In contrast, the industry and construction sectors had price expectations exceeding those of August 2022. Positive activity indicators, including labour market indicators, were observed. In July, the deposits of Maltese residents remained relatively stable compared to the same period the previous year. Concurrently, there was a marginal increase in credit at an annual rate.

PL says MED9 summit demonstrates how government puts nation as top priority

The Labour Party has remarked that the recent MED9 summit highlighted the distinction between a government that prioritizes its country’s interests and an opposition that appears focused solely on causing harm to the nation. Speaking at a press conference, European Member of Parliament Alex Agius Saliba emphasized that the summit resulted in the establishment of a 10-point agreement that offers innovative solutions to advance peace, stability, and prosperity. In contrast, he referred to a letter sent by MEP David Casa to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which seemed to be aimed solely at triggering a mechanism to disrupt European funds to Malta.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group