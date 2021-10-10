Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN loses Gozo, Northern region in LCA elections

Independent candidate Samuel Azzopardi, a former PN mayor, was elected to the executive committee of the Local Councils Association, on behalf of the Gozo region.

This was the first time that the Nationalist Party lost control of the sister island, while it also lost its majority in the Northern region. Ironically, the PN has a majority of councillors in this region which covers localities such as Mellieha, Mgarr and Naxxar, yet a number of PN councillors abstained or voted for the PL councillor.

This leaves the PN with a majority only in the Eastern region, where Anthony Chircop was confirmed in his post, while the PL holds the Northern, Western, Port and Southern regions.

Green Party expresses opposition to metro plans

The Green Party, ADPD, argued that a metro will have detrimental effects on the environmental, public spaces and historical heritage. “When one considers all the known information, the Metro proposal is not suitable. It creates too many environmental problems and is a threat to both existing public spaces and our historical heritage.” . It added that the public consultation on Malta light-rail metro will be useless unless all the studies are made available to the public.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo argued that “the effective solution addressing traffic congestion is the creation of alternatives to the use of private cars, aiming at their reduction as a result of a facilitated mobility. This is the aim to be achieved by mass transport: helping people to travel short or long distances.”

Covid-19 Update: 16 cases were reported on Saturday while 35 patients recovered. Active cases stand at 263, seven of whom are receiving treatment at Mater Dei.