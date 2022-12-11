Malta News Briefing – Sunday 11 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government expresses support to anti-SLAPP legislation

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has reaffirmed Malta’s strong position in favor of adequate safeguards for journalists from judicial proceedings which are manifestly unfounded or abusive. Addressing at an EU Justice Ministers meeting, Attard spoke on the draft law submitted to the Maltese Parliament to safeguard journalists and other members of the media from SLAPP measures and explained that once the committee of experts on the media completes the process of consultation, the government will be moving to the next phase in the legislative process. “More concretely, we reiterate our technical and political support for the anti-SLAPP Directive and appeal against the choice of a restrictive approach because such an approach undermines the efficiency and effectiveness of the future Directive”, he added.

Former FATF President urges Malta to strengthen fight against financial crime

Malta must continue to strength its fight against financial crime, the former Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president has warned. In comments to The Times of Malta, Marcus Pleyer said he has seen this happen in “many countries” after an FATF evaluation. Pleyer held the global anti-money laundering watchdog’s rotating presidency during Malta’s one year spent on the FATF’s grey list. “The process made Malta a much better place when it comes to fighting money laundering. People in key authorities have a much better understanding of the risks, and have better structures in place to detect, investigate and disrupt illicit financial flows”, Pleyer said.

Electronic tagging to be used on domestic violence perpetrators

People who have a protection order issued against them over domestic violence cases will be electronically tagged, junior minister for reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said. According to Church portal Newsbook, Buttigieg said an electronic tagging system will be used in cases where a person has a protection order issued against them to grant victims greater protection.

