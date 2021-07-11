Malta News Briefing – Sunday 11 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Need for change, love for Malta – PN’s battlecry

The PN is Malta’s only real path to change and all those who love Malta, even if they are not Nationalists, should join the PN to work to change the country for the better, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Saturday. The PN leader expressed confidence that the party can still win the upcoming general election despite current poll numbers show otherwise. Speaking during the Party’s general council, Grech said that a silent majority disapproved of Labour’s methods and abuses – and argued that the party he leads was the only way out. Our Malta is calling upon us to roll our sleeves up and restore it to the glory it deserves”, Grech said.

Language schools express shock at closure of ELT schools

FELTOM, the association representing language schools said its member schools were unprepared and shocked by the Government’s unexpected and rigid decision to close down ELT schools. The sudden announcement of the closure of a specific section of the tourism market will be problematic not only for language schools but also for the entire tourism sector and other stakeholders, not to mention the greater EU tourism market, it argued. In a statement, Feltom added that “this sudden unilateral decision by the Government sends out a message that a cluster that did not emerge from any breach of protocols by operators within their schools, can lead to such disproportionate and extreme measures. Inevitably this will have significant economic

consequences to the entire tourism industry, its employees and its stakeholders”.

Covid-19 Update

The number of new COVID-19 cases increased to 109 on Saturday. Cases have last been over 100 in March. With two patients having recovered, the number of active cases is now 359.

