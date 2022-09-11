Malta News Briefing – Sunday 11 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Chamber suggests points system for planning

In its proposals for Budget 2023, the Malta Chamber of Commerce proposed a point system at the Planning Authority, which would require applications to obtain a minimum pass mark before being processed further. The Chamber is also proposing a national architecture policy that incorporates aesthetics and landscape, to incentivise good spatial planning in Malta. It said that the policy should include support for aesthetically qualitative and sustainable projects and a set of minimum standards for all new buildings. “Steer away from the piecemeal speculative market of pencil developments and promote qualitative larger scale lifestyle developments addressed in a holistic urban context,” the Chamber said. (Maltatoday)

I has asked Muscat to resign – Evarist Bartolo

Former Minister Evarist Bartolo revealed that he had asked former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign in 2019. Replying to questions on 103 Malta’s Heart, former Labour minister Evarist Bartolo claimed that he asked Joseph Muscat to resign in 2019, Bartolo who often resorted to cryptic Facebook messages to hint at slight dissent, replied “yes, sure” when asked whether he asked the former prime minister to step down. Muscat eventually resigned in late 2019 after his office was linked to the man accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. (Newsbook)

VOs get 5.6m euro in six years

Over the past six years, voluntary organisations have received 5.6 million euro from the Government trough a support scheme purposely drawn up for them to carry out projects and initiatives, according to Minister for Voluntary Organisations Julia Farrugia Portelli. Run by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, the new allocation for support schemes for voluntary organisations has been increased to 800,000 euro. (TVM News)

