Malta News Briefing – Sunday 12 December 2021

Morning Briefing

Doctors want tougher legislation on drug-driving charges

Doctors for Road Safety has called on Government tighten legislation relating to driving under the influence of drugs, stating the increased availability of cannabis will lead to more traffic accidents. The association quoted recent studies to highlight that cannabis is associated with a rise in traffic related deaths. In a statement D4RS pointed to Colorado and Washington in the US where traffic deaths involving drivers who tested positive for cannabis had doubled since the drug was legalised, adding that cannabis results in impaired judgement, poor motor coordination and reaction time, and studies have found a direct relationship between the level of THC in the blood and impaired driving ability. (Times of Malta)

PN wants Caruana report published

The PN has called for the immediate publication of the Standards Commissioner’s report into an alleged breach of ethics. It is understood that the Standards Commissioner has found that Caruana breached ethics by assigning a €5,000 a month contract to former footballer Daniel Bogdanović.

The Commissioner does not circulate any case reports to the complainant or the person under investigation, but only to the Standards Committee. “It is for the Committee to decide on subsequent circulation of the report. “Malta needs an education minister who prioritises better pay for teachers, not €5,000-a-month jobs for their boyfriends,” the PN said. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19: Active Covid-19 cases were up to 1408 after 111 new infections were registered on Saturday, health authorities said. This was the highest number for the past nine days. However, hospitalised patients dropped to 21 – three of whom in ITU.

