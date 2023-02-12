Grech would be prepared to make way for new PN leader – report / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 12 February 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bernard Grech would be ready to make way for new leader – Reports

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals this morning that PN leader Bernard Grech has told party MPs that he is prepared to do whatever is “best for the party and the country” as PN strategists pin their hopes on Roberta Metsola eventually taking over the leadership of the party. The paper spoke to sources within the party who reportedly said that Grech could be mulling his future as leader of the PN which has failed to make inroads into Labour’s unassailable lead. But he is well aware that his exit could leave the party in the doldrums. While Roberta Metsola is considered by many as a unifying factor within the party, recent news stories linking her with top jobs in Brussels further complicate the situation.

The Busker to represent Malta at Eurovison

The Busker won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest to go on to represent the nation in Liverpool in May. The winnng performers sang Dance (Our own party) obtaining 121 points. Ryan Hili’s In the Silence, which got 85 points placed second. Matt Blxck’s Up took the final place on the podium, with 76 points. The latter got the biggest number of votes from the five jury members while The Busker had the most public votes.

Black oil used to vandalise historic tower in Mellieħa

The Għajn Żnuber tower was vandalised with black oil, a mere 24 hours after CCTV watching over the historic building was stolen. The damage to the site is seen extending to the surrounding area as the black liquid trails over the stones and dirt around the tower. Also known as Ta’ Ciantar farmhouse or Ta’ Torri Ciantar, the area in Mellieħa has been closed off by rangers who asked to relay any information to the police. Reports suggest that the act of vandalism could have been pre-meditated. (Times of Malta)

PM highlights small businesses plea at EU summit

Prime Minister Robert Abela advocated in favour of support and flexibility for businesses during an EU council in Brussels. The procedure in which grants are given by governments of European Union member states must be more efficient, including tax credits in strategic sectors that continue supporting environmental efforts, he argued. In a statement, Government said the PM was pleased that a reference to small and medium enterprises was included because as a country, we believe they are key partners and contributors to economic development. “This clearly shows that our message was heard,” the prime minister said.

Chambers shoot down menstrual leave proposal

The Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Chamber of SMEs shot down the possibility of introducing this leave, with questions arising such as to who will be paying for such leave, which would likely fall upon the employer. Both chambers argued that normal sick leave could be utilised for such requirement. SME Chamber CEO Abigail Agius Mamo said that there is no justification for the introduction of menstrual leave. “Menstrual pain can obviously be difficult, and there are certain conditions which make this worse, but the sick leave already allows for women to request a day off work due to pain,” Agius Mamo said.

Her views were echoed by Malta Chamber President Marisa Xuereb who argued that “introducing special leave for specific conditions is not practicable because the list of chronic medical conditions is endless. Sick leave is there to be used when employees are too unwell to attend for work,” Xuereb said. The proposal was made in parliament by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar. (The Malta Independent)

