Malta News Briefing – Sunday 12 November 2023

Morning Briefing

UPE not joining teachers’ strike

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has decided not to support the call for a strike on November 27 issued by a competing union. Graham Sansone, the head of UPE, stated that approximately 3,000 members within the education sector under UPE’s umbrella will not be directed to participate in the strike. He suggested that the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) was merely attempting to “assert its relevance.”

Sansone said that for UPE, November 27 would proceed as a regular working day. This announcement was made during a press conference on Saturday. The Malta Union of Teachers declared a nationwide strike later this month, citing a pay dispute with the government. As the largest education union in the country, representing over 10,000 educators, MUT’s call for a strike has significant implications for the education sector. (Times of Malta)

Budget inadeguate for education – ADPD

ADPD – The Green Party has criticised the 2024 Budget, describing it as inadequate for education, both in terms of support for educators and the essential infrastructure required for students to receive a quality education. In a press conference held in front of the Education Ministry on Saturday, ADPD argued that the budget demonstrates excessive spending that rewards inefficiency and attempts to rectify past errors, negligence, electoral tactics, and nepotism. Sandra Gauci, Chairperson of ADPD, highlighted that, based on the financial estimates in the 2024 Budget, there is substantial expenditure aimed at rewarding those who inefficiently use electricity and fuel.

She expressed concern that the budget allocates only a meager amount to areas focused on reducing dependence on imported energy and addressing pollution, contrasting this with the indiscriminate distribution of funds through random subsidies. (Maltatoday)

Man stabbed in Bormla

A man suffered critical injuries on Saturday morning in Cospicua after being stabbed with a pointed instrument, according to the police. Subsequently, the alleged assailant was apprehended. The police reported that at 10 am, a man, visibly covered in blood, approached the police station seeking help. He informed officers that he had been attacked. The 35-year-old victim was promptly transported to the hospital with severe injuries. Law enforcement officers conducted an on-site operation, leading to the arrest of the alleged aggressor, also a 35-year-old resident of Cospicua. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is overseeing the ongoing investigation. (The Malta Independent)

